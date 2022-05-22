Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIOC. TheStreet cut Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biocept presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 0.66. Biocept has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

