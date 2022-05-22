Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.