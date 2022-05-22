Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet cut Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.50.
Fortress Biotech stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $4.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.92% of the company’s stock.
About Fortress Biotech (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
