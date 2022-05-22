Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $324.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $279,104.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,023 shares of company stock worth $1,862,966. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

