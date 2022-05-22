Piper Sandler Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $89.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a na rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.33.

DVN opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.05%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $1,128,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,112 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,802,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

