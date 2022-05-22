Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $335.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Public Storage's better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results highlighted an improvement in the realized annual rent per available square foot. The self-storage REIT also benefited from its expansion efforts through acquisitions, developments and extensions. Public Storage is the most recognized and established name in the self-storage industry, with its presence across all the major metropolitan markets of the United States. Apart from high brand value, Public Storage is poised to grow amid favorable self-storage industry fundamentals, with a healthy balance sheet position and technological advantage. Also, its shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, a development boom in many markets might intensify competition. A likely rise in vacating volumes, with the abatement of the pandemic, remains a concern.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on PSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $361.71.

PSA stock opened at $312.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $371.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $275.27 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

