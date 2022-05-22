Analysts Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.21. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLSD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.01 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

