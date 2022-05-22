ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, HSBC raised ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ISSDY opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. ISS A/S has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

