Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. LeMaitre Vascular reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT opened at $44.80 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $983.36 million, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 7,929 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $382,336.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 827.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

