-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Aeva Technologies posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1,145.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

AEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NYSE AEVA opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Aeva Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $684.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

