Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) CMO Sells $85,100.00 in Stock

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $85,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rafael Amado also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $39,852.99.

Shares of ALLO opened at $7.48 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 148,214.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 484.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

