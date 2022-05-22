Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.18. Catalent reported earnings of $1.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Catalent by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $100.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day moving average of $109.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Catalent has a 12-month low of $86.34 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

