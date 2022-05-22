Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.46. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $1.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $9.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $12.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 523,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

