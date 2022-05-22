Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 450,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 262.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

