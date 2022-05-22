Insider Selling: Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:KRT opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73.
Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $91.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Karat Packaging from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Karat Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.