Caroline J. Tsay Sells 369 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 369 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $83,958.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $243.99 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.53 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.26.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Morningstar (Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.