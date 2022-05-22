WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) COO Sells $80,097.21 in Stock

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) COO Juan Jose Feijoo-Osorio sold 14,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $80,097.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 411,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. WM Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $732.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.26.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 133.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAPS. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,058,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 511.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WM Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

