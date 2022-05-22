Wayne M. Woolley Sells 5,500 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) Director Wayne M. Woolley sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$80,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$798,525.

Wayne M. Woolley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 19th, Wayne M. Woolley sold 900 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$12,998.70.

Shares of TSE:CHW opened at C$13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$229.98 million and a P/E ratio of 8.40. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$10.94 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The company has a current ratio of 33.47, a quick ratio of 31.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 720.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.15.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHW. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

About Chesswood Group (Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.