Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells 1,965 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,965 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $80,977.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,020.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $40.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $124.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.95.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

