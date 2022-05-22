Analysts Set Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) PT at $40.00

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Univest Sec initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after buying an additional 238,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Euroseas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

