Zacks: Analysts Expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vivid Seats.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,382,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $367,023,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,771,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,716,000 after buying an additional 498,153 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter worth $16,169,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the first quarter valued at $11,871,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

