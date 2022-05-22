Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lulu’s Fashion Lounge.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.10 million.

LVLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of LVLU stock opened at $11.37 on Thursday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVLU. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $2,813,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $489,000. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. It offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. The company sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; earned media; and paid media that consists of paid advertisement on search engines, such as Google and Bing, as well as social media platforms comprising Facebook and Instagram.

