Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Fortive posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,379 shares of company stock valued at $215,546. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $58.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Fortive has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

