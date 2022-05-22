Analysts Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to report ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.66). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $7.95.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

