Covestor Ltd Acquires New Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

SMG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.95 and a 200 day moving average of $137.57. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 60,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $5,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,589,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.