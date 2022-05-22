Covestor Ltd Invests $50,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $7,848,045. Corporate insiders own 27.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $91.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $221.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.08%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.