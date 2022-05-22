320 Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $139.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.04 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,634 shares of company stock valued at $9,663,279 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

