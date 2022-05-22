751 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 471,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

MDLZ stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

