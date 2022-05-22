Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Harley-Davidson worth $15,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.34 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

