Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,242,000 after buying an additional 315,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 112.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,559,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.