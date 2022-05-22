Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,787 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of APA worth $16,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in APA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in APA by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in APA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 102,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in APA by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $45.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 4.13.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

