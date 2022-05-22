Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a current ratio of 8.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 92.23% and a return on equity of 132.71%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.