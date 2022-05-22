Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 19,899 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NexWave Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. NexWave Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 790,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,080,000 after acquiring an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 46,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $3,178,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRC opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.74 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.91.

In other news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

