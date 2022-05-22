Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Avient worth $16,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 502.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.33.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

AVNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

