Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,002 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Avient worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter worth $9,202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avient by 31.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 437,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 103,708 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

