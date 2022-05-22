Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,787 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Polaris were worth $16,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Polaris by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.69.

PII opened at $98.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

