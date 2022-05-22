Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.90 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.44.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

