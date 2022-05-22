Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Rayonier worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

