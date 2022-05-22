MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of MSA Safety worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,846,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after purchasing an additional 63,650 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MSA Safety by 20.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSA opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $172.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 267.69 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 408.90%.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

