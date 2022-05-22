Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Polaris were worth $16,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Polaris by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.69.

PII opened at $98.57 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $94.24 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

