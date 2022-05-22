Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Lamb Weston worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $63.17 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.64%.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

