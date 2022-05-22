Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 3,483 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Primerica were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 81.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 536.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of PRI opened at $120.12 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.99 and a 52-week high of $179.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.62). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

