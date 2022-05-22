DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DaVita were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of DaVita by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DaVita by 17.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DaVita by 327.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in DaVita by 4.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in DaVita by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 240,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.63 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

