MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of MSA Safety worth $16,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.46.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $330.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 408.90%.

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

