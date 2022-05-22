Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,602 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 543,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,063,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,319,000 after purchasing an additional 139,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,172,000 after purchasing an additional 204,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $26.57 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

