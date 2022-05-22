Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stock Position Cut by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Agree Realty worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Agree Realty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,427,000 after buying an additional 82,740 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.71.

NYSE ADC opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.40. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 157.87%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

