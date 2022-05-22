Rhumbline Advisers Sells 347 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exponent were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Exponent by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.11. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.50 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

