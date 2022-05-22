Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 176.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 492,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $16,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

