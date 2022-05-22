Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Ashland Global worth $17,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,729,000 after purchasing an additional 79,149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

ASH stock opened at $99.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.14. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $604.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.89 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 40.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

