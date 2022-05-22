Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.59 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Ingredion worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Ingredion by 20.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion by 270.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ingredion by 212.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 77,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingredion by 0.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

INGR opened at $91.82 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $101.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Profile (Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.