Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.37 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 796,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 91,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in EQT were worth $17,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.85 on Friday. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

