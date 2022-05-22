Rhumbline Advisers Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of WestRock worth $17,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 106,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in WestRock by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 43.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $59.77.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. WestRock had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

WestRock announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

